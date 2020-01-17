Seungkwan gets cake on his pants for his birthday thanks to fellow Seventeen member Hoshi during 'V Live'

It looks like this year, Seventeen member Hoshi's surprise birthday gift for his fellow member Seungkwan was... cake on his pants!

Back on January 16, Seungkwan celebrated his 23rd birthday (22nd internationally), and spent some time with fans through a 'V Live' broadcast! But not long after Seungkwan began his broadcast, the Seventeen members barged in with a birthday cake, singing the birthday song.



It turns out, after the brief, rowdy celebrations, Hoshi decided to hide himself behind the curtains instead of leaving with the rest of the members! Then, once things quieted down, he popped out and scared not only Seungkwan, but a staff member overseeing the broadcast from the other side of the camera!

As you can see above, the shock of Hoshi's little surprise not only made Seungkwan jump; it seems that the tripod holding up the camera also fell over, straight into Seungkwan's birthday cake!

The cake then went on to end up on the floor, Seungkwan's pants, etc...

You can catch the catastrophic moment during Seungkwan's full 'V Live' broadcast, below (~8:42 mark):

In the very least, the camera was fine despite falling into the cake, and Seungkwan was able to continue his birthday broadcast! Happy birthday again, Seungkwan!