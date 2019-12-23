X1's Kim Woo Seok spotted smiling brightly while posing with fans for selcas at a restaurant

A few lucky fans ran into X1 member Kim Woo Seok recently at a huo guo restaurant, snapping selcas together!

As project group X1 is currently on an indefinite hiatus due to the ongoing police investigation of Mnet's 'Produce' series including 'Produce X 101', fans were glad to see Kim Woo Seok doing well through this most recent sighting.

As you can see below, Kim Woo Seok can be seen smiling big and bright for fans, taking time to snap selcas with those who asked, comfortably. Netizens commented, "I want to see Woo Seok back on stage again TT", "Taking pics with all the fans.. Woo Seok you're too kind TT", "Wow he's crazy good-looking", "OMG he looks like that on some quickly-snapped phone selcas??", "He's seriously handsome isn't he", "You didn't do anything wrong Woo Seok TT, it'll all be okay..", and more.