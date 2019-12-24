13

Red Velvet's repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale' tops iTunes album charts in 42 countries

Red Velvet's winter repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', released back on December 23 at 6 PM KST, has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 42 countries!

As of December 24 at approximately 1 PM KST, 'The ReVe Festival - Finale' is #1 on iTunes album charts in countries such as the U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, El Salvador, Belize, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, Portugal, Finland, Russia, Ukraine, and many more!

Furthermore, Red Velvet's entire 'The ReVe Festival' series including 'The ReVe Festival - Day 1', 'The ReVe Festival - Day 2', and now 'The ReVe Festival - Finale' - have all topped the iTunes album chart in the U.S. 3 consecutive times, marking Red Velvet as the first K-Pop girl group to achieve such a feat. 

Meanwhile, Red Velvet's comeback title track "Psycho" also topped various domestic music charts including Melon, FLO, Genie Music, Bugs, and more, shortly after release. Congratulations, Red Velvet!

