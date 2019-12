G-Dragon's unique and eye-catching fashion has sparked the attention of his fans.

The famous star posted some pictures on his Instagram posing with various pieces of art on December 20th with the caption "HE♡ART".

G-Dragon is seen walking around an art gallery and showing off his unique outfit which features brightly patterned shoes, an oversized jacket, and folded jeans.

What do you think of G-Dragon's look?