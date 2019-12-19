Taecyeon, Lee Yeon Hee, & more attend script reading for MBC mystery drama 'The Game'

2PM's Taecyeon, actress Lee Yeon Hee, as well as Lim Joo Hwan, Jung Dong Hwan, Jang So Yeon, and more have been spotted delving deep into their scripts in preparation for their new MBC drama, 'The Game: Toward 0 O'clock'.

A crime/mystery genre, 'The Game' tells the story of a man with the power to see the dying moments in people, as he partners up with a detective to solve a serial killer case from 20 years ago.



2PM's Taecyeon will be taking on the role of Kim Tae Pyung for his first drama production since his discharge from mandatory service earlier this year. Kim Tae Pyung has the mysterious ability to witness the moment just before a person's death, but despite his haunting ability, he leads an optimistic life. Opposite him, Lee Yeon Hee transforms into a charismatic female detective, Seo Jun Young.



This will mark Taecyeon and Lee Yeon Hee's first production together after approximately 6 years, as they met once through 2014 film 'Marriage Blue'. Their newest MBC Wed-Thurs drama series 'The Game' premieres next year on January 22, at 8:55 PM KST.