Lee Jin Hyuk to participate in UP10TION's promotional fan meeting next year

On December 19, TOP Media released an official statement, notifying fans of Lee Jin Hyuk's scheduled attendance at UP10TION's promotional fan meeting.

The label wrote,

"Hello. This is TOP Media.



We would like to clarify that the upcoming '2020 UP10TION Fan Meeting in Seoul - Sweet Valentine Day' that many of you have been asking about, is an event which was outlined as a part of UP10TION's contract as 'Lotte Hotel ambassadors', back when UP10TION promoted as a 9-member group.



As a result, UP10TION members Jinhoo, Kuhn, Kogyeol, Bitto, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee, Xiao, as well as Lee Jin Hyuk who is currently promoting solo, will be attending this event.



All 9-members' attendance at the event, as well as their participation in specific promotional duties, are sections included in their ambassador contract.



It's true that the UP10TION members are currently promoting in separate fields such as in groups and as solo artists, but we could not withhold details regarding this upcoming event any longer, so we held a lengthy discussing with all of the members before coming to this decision. Meaning, this contract was established and upheld with the agreements of the members, and no harm will be inflicted on the artists and their image through this event, so we ask for fans' understanding.



But for the time being, UP10TION plan on continuing their promotions as 8-members, and Lee Jin Hyuk plans on continuing his promotions as a solo artist. We promise to always leave our ears open to all of your suggestions, to work hard for the best interests of our artists, and also to respond accordingly to malicious rumors in order to protect our artists. Thank you."

Do you want to see UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk returning to his group again next year?

