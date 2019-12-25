BTS Jungkook's reaction after tasting vin chaud made by SUGA has netizens dying from laughter

Back on December 24, the BTS members continued their carefree New Zealand trip together in another episode of 'Bon Voyage' season 4 by grilling meats and enjoying dinner by their camping car.

SUGA decided to whip up a vin chaud (mulled wine) for the members, and for many of the boys, it was their first time tasting the warm alcoholic drink! Among the members, Jungkook's reaction was the one that had fans dying with laughter, as you can see below:

JUNGKOOK'S DISGUSTED FACE AFTER TRYING VIN CHAUD FOR THE FIRST TIME KSKSSKSK HE'S SO CUTEpic.twitter.com/a93npFTCtE — —☆슈가꾹이즈*.✧ (@sugakookids) December 24, 2019

Many fans pointed out that Jungkook is known for showing immediate reaction after tasting foods, whether good or bad, and this unfortunately meant that SUGA's vin chaud was definitely not agreeable for the maknae's taste buds.

But while Jungkook was clearly suffering from the bitter taste of the vin chaud, fans just found him all the more hilarious and endearing, asking, "What is this vin chaud thing that made our Kookie cry!"

Other netizens reacted with comments like, "Kekekeke is it bitter or is it just too strong?? He's tearing up!", "Aww, he's a baby who can't control his facial expressions TT", "I heard you have to pour like a whole bag of sugar to those kekekeke, I guess they didn't add the sugar", "He's going, 'How could you feed me such a disgusting thing hyung!' kekekeke", "Awwww what a cute baby kekekeke", "Look at his face and that haphazard hair kekekeke", and more!

Of course, the rest of the BTS members also agreed that the vin chaud was too bitter, as Jin asked, "Is this poisonous medicine?".

Meanwhile, some couldn't help but point out the stunning similarities between Jungkook and 'Superman Is Back's adorable baby Gunhoo... Did you catch the latest episode of BTS's 'Bon Voyage' season 4?