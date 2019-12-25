NCT's Yuta is next up to treat fans to a special cover of TVXQ's Japanese holiday song 'White'

NCT's Yuta is the next member up to treat fans with a special cover video on Christmas day!

Following Doyoung who sang a cover of Taeyeon's "This Christmas", and Mark and Haechan who paired up for an acoustic version of "First Snow"/"Mistletoe", Yuta chose to sing his own version of TVXQ's Japanese holiday track from 2013, "White"!

Yuta also wrote via NCT's official SNS, "Everyone, Merry Christmas! I covered TVXQ-sunbaenims' 'White', in the hopes of delivering my thankful heart to you! I hope you spend Christmas warmly with the people you cherish!! I am thankful for you from this past year, and I hope you all will continue to cheer me on next year!!"

Watch Yuta's warm cover above.

