NCT 127 members let themselves go in bromantic adventures for new season of 'NCT Life' in Chuncheon & Hongcheon!

NCT 127 members Taeil, Johnny, Jaehyun, Doyoung, Yuta, and Haechan are heading off on another exciting 'NCT Life' adventure!

For this new season of 'NCT Life', the members will be heading off on a fall/winter-themed trip to the regions of Chuncheon and Hongcheon within Korea, enjoying sporty activities like swimming, sledding, paintball(?), and more!

The new season of 'NCT Life' has yet to announce its premiere date and airing schedule, so stay tuned for updates! In the meantime, watch the rowdy first teaser below.