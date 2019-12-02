5

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

NCT 127 members let themselves go in bromantic adventures for new season of 'NCT Life' in Chuncheon & Hongcheon!

AKP STAFF

NCT 127 members Taeil, Johnny, Jaehyun, Doyoung, Yuta, and Haechan are heading off on another exciting 'NCT Life' adventure!

For this new season of 'NCT Life', the members will be heading off on a fall/winter-themed trip to the regions of Chuncheon and Hongcheon within Korea, enjoying sporty activities like swimming, sledding, paintball(?), and more!

The new season of 'NCT Life' has yet to announce its premiere date and airing schedule, so stay tuned for updates! In the meantime, watch the rowdy first teaser below. 

  1. Jaehyun
  2. Doyoung
  3. Yuta
  4. Haechan
  5. Taeil
  6. NCT 127
  7. Johnny
1 556 Share 50% Upvoted

0

zkzsks147 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Lol!! six chaotic people are coming soon..Please be careful as u may hurt ur stomach and tears may roll out!! 😂😂😂

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND