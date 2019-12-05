9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Remaining two Korean trainees of 'Produce 101' Japan decide to leave the program

On December 5, 'Produce 101' Japan announced via its official website that the last two remaining Korean trainees of the series have decided to leave the competition. 

'Produce 101' Japan stated, "We recently received a request from trainees Kim Yoon Dong and Jung Yong Hoon to depart from the program. After discussing the matter, we've come to the decision to respect their wishes and to accept their requests. The two trainees requested to leave the program after the recording for the 3rd elimination results, so this week's broadcast on December 5 will air without adjustments." 

In addition, 'Produce 101' Japan relayed, "There are many malicious rumors and ill-intended posts currently being spread via SNS portals, and we would like to ask everyone for their understanding and cooperation to refrain from such activities, so that everyone can enjoy this project on a good note." 

Previously, Korean trainees Kim Hee Chun, Jung Young Hoon, and Kim Yoon Dong garnered attention from fans during their 'Produce 101' Japan appearance. However, Hee Chun was the first to announce his departure from the competition earlier in the season, and now, with Young Hoon and Yoon Dong's leave, there are no more remaining Korean trainees on the show. 

Meanwhile, Kim Hee Chun, Jung Young Hoon, and Kim Yoon Dong debuted in Korea as members of boy group HALO in 2014. 

  1. HALO
  2. OOON
  3. Heechun
  4. Yoondong
happy_love138 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

STAN HALO , i hope them taking part got them some fans they deserve support, tbh im not a bit sad they are leaving produce, the whole things a mess, with all the rigging and controversy's and all , tbh all of halo are sweet hearts, please support them in the future ! i know i will *fighting halo* proud halove here <3 you all did well to get as far as you did, they been working hard since 2014 plz show them love

