Lee Hi shares her step by step skincare routine

Earlier this week, Lee Hi took to her Instagram to share a bit of an early Christmas gift with many of her fans!

According to her latest Instagram post, Lee Hi became aware that many people were curious about her basic skincare routine and requested that she share a video detailing the process. After promising fans that she would share a skincare video one day, that day has finally come!

Alongside a soothing and detailed self-made video highlighting each and every step of her basic skincare routine, Lee Hi shared that she starts off with a pH balancing cleanser, followed by a pore mask pack. After 10-15 minutes of wearing the pore mask pack, she washes it away with warm water and then moves on to a patting mask, where she adds a small amount of the mask liquid to the sink half full with water, patting the mixture over the face gently. In the mornings, Lee Hi revealed that she sometimes washes her face without any cleanser, but only water! Back to the regular nightly routine, Lee Hi uses a cotton pad to dab on toner, before using cutips to dab serum over any irritated or acne spots. Next comes a mask pack, which she only uses 1-2 times a week. The singer also stressed that her routine isn't the same every single day of the week, as she chooses to change up small steps depending on how her skin feels.

Finally, she added on, "I found out after filming this that it's actually harder than expected... there's nothing easy in this world... If you guys like my video, I'll try to make more videos like this on my own, while I'm sitting around at home like recording music at home, writing songs, cooking for one, etc..."



Check out Lee Hi's skincare routine for yourself below!