Lee Hi shares her step by step skincare routine

Earlier this week, Lee Hi took to her Instagram to share a bit of an early Christmas gift with many of her fans!

According to her latest Instagram post, Lee Hi became aware that many people were curious about her basic skincare routine and requested that she share a video detailing the process. After promising fans that she would share a skincare video one day, that day has finally come!

Alongside a soothing and detailed self-made video highlighting each and every step of her basic skincare routine, Lee Hi shared that she starts off with a pH balancing cleanser, followed by a pore mask pack. After 10-15 minutes of wearing the pore mask pack, she washes it away with warm water and then moves on to a patting mask, where she adds a small amount of the mask liquid to the sink half full with water, patting the mixture over the face gently. In the mornings, Lee Hi revealed that she sometimes washes her face without any cleanser, but only water! Back to the regular nightly routine, Lee Hi uses a cotton pad to dab on toner, before using cutips to dab serum over any irritated or acne spots. Next comes a mask pack, which she only uses 1-2 times a week. The singer also stressed that her routine isn't the same every single day of the week, as she chooses to change up small steps depending on how her skin feels. 

Finally, she added on, "I found out after filming this that it's actually harder than expected... there's nothing easy in this world... If you guys like my video, I'll try to make more videos like this on my own, while I'm sitting around at home like recording music at home, writing songs, cooking for one, etc..."

Check out Lee Hi's skincare routine for yourself below!

View this post on Instagram

하이!!!!! 때는 바야흐로 먼 옛날... 어느때처럼 할일없고 심심한 새벽 트위터 QnA 를 하게됬는데 제가 기초를 어떻게 바르는지 궁금하다고 스킨케어루틴을 올려달라는 많은 분들의 질문(?)이 있었더랬지요. 하겠다고 하곤 언제하지 고민만 하고 있었는데 계속해서 많은분이 왜 영상을 안올리냐며 성(?)내셔서 만들어 올립니다! 나는야 #한다면하는여자 허허허허허 처음부터 끝까지 혼자 찍고 편집하고 만들어서 아무래도 부족한 부분이 많지만 궁금하신 분들이 있다면 재밌게 봐주세요~ 올 겨울 저의 기초 방법입니다! 저의 개인적인 방법이라 뭐 무조건 맞는 방법이다!! 할수는 없지만 저는 효과를 보았어요! 그럼 된거죠 뭐.. (소심) 미리 말씀드리지만 팩은 일주일에 한두번 정도만 하고 있어요! 평소에 (스케줄이 없는 평일엔) 무거운 화장을 잘 하지않고 선크림 정도만 발라요. 그래서 클렌징은 약산성 클렌저(케어존 아크네 클래리파잉 피에이치 클렌저)로 세안뒤 물기를 제거하고 포어마스크팩(아페리레 스파 릴리프 비 프로즌 포어 마스크)을 얹고 10-15분 후 미온수로 닦아내고 세면대에 미온수를 받아서 패팅 마스크(블라이드 패팅 스플래쉬 마스크 수딩 앤 힐링 그린티)를 해요. 그냥 반신욕하듯(?) 얼굴에 패팅만 가볍게 하고 물은 버리시면되요! 양은 아주 조금만! 저는 향도 좋고 포어팩을 하고나서 모공의 노폐물이 더 정리될거같은 느낌적인 느낌이들어서... 애용합니다! 아침에 맨얼굴에 클랜징 없이 세수도 합니다요. 허허허허허허허 그 뒤엔 화장솜에 토너(피츠*PHYT’S* eau micellaire hydratante 스킨)를 적셔 정돈합니다. 그리고 뾰루지가 난 부위에 화장솜 아님 면봉에 피츠*PHY’S* 나튜로덤을 덜어 콕콕 찍듯이 발라줍니다. 그리고 팩을 얹을건데요. 사실 저는 일주일에 2,3가지 방법으로 그날 피부 컨디션에 따라 조금씩 다른 스킨케어를 하고 있습니다! 나중에 할일 다 하고 쉬는날 뒹굴거리지 않고 찍어 올려볼게요! 팩은 메디힐 디엔에이 프로아틴 마스크 입니다. 20-25분 정도면 적당! 오래두면 건조해지니까 25분뒤에 때고, 끝으로 피츠*PHYT’s*fluide hydratant 크림으로 마무의리!!! 이거 해보니까 여간 힘든일이 아니더군요... 세상에 쉬운일은 없나봐요.. 여러분이 제 영상 맘에 든다면 집순이인 제가 홈레코딩 하는 것, 곡작업 하는 것, 혼밥하고 딩굴거리는것까지 다른사람 도움없이(과연... 가능할것인가..) 혼자 찍고 만들어서 올려볼게요! 먼 그날까지... 그럼 저는 이만 총총 다들 잘자요! 바이!!!!!! -협찬 광고 등등 뭐 그런거 일도 없고 그냥 평범한 직업가수 이하이가 제 돈내고 사서 세수하고 로션 챱챱 바르는 법을 얼마전 구매한 카메라와 맥북에 내장된 imovie로 소소하게 찍고 편집해본 것이니 작은 참고만 하시길 바래요! 진짜 안녀엉!!!!!🦋#미리메리크리스마스 #christmasgiftforyou 🎅🏼

A post shared by @ leehi_hi on

  1. Lee Hi
gina273513
58 minutes ago

I love Lee Hi! If I can get my skin to look like this, I'd be so happy! I've tried so many different type of stuff on my face and every single time, my face breaks out. She has flawless skin! I'm so jealous.

