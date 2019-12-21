Lee Da Hee shows off her goddess visuals in Rome for 'Grazia'

Multi-faceted actress and fashion icon Lee Da Hee recently took to the romantic streets of Rome, Italy for her latest photoshoot with 'Grazia' magazine!

Pulling off difficult fashion styles and items with flawless ease and class, Lee Da Hee roamed the streets of Rome with all the visuals of a goddess herself in her pictorial. Meanwhile, Lee Da Hee recently garnered attention for her MC role on Mnet's competition program 'Queendom', widening her range of promotions. She'll be hosting the '34th Golden Disc Awards' coming up this January 4 alongside singer Sung Si Kyung.



Check out the actress's 'Grazia' preview cuts above and below.