Jo Bo Ah in talks to star in new tvN fantasy drama opposite Lee Dong Wook

On December 12, a representative from tvN confirmed to media outlets that actress Jo Bo Ah has been offered a role in an upcoming romantic fantasy drama, 'Chasing the Nine-Tailed Fox'.

tvN relayed, "The airing time slot for tvN's new drama 'Chasing the Nine-Tailed Fox' is currently under discussion. Lee Dong Wook is looking over the script, and Jo Bo Ah has also been offered a role."



According to previous reports, the upcoming drama tells the modern fantasy story of a TV broadcast producer who is obsessed with hunting down the legendary nine-tailed fox, after the fantastic figure lands in the 21st century.

