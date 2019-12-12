Final top 11 trainees of 'Produce 101' Japan revealed, members to debut in project group JO1

On December 11, 'Produce 101' Japan announced the top 11 trainees as voted by the nation's producers.

The 11 members will be debuting next year in a project group called JO1. Check out the top 11 trainees by rank below, and watch each of the boys give their thoughts on being selected as a member of JO1 in front of the press, above. Congratulations to all the winners!

(Credits @Arama! Japan, Tip: Sam)



1.Mamehara Issei









2.Kawashiri Ren





3.Kawanishi Takumi





4.Ohira Shosei









5.Tsurubo Shion





6.Shiroiwa Ruki





7.Sato Keigo





8.Kimata Syoya





9.Kono Junki





10.Kinjo Sukai





11.Yonashiro Sho









Last but not least, you can follow project group JO1's newly launched, official SNS platforms via the link below!

