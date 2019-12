BTS's V trends worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday!

ARMY dominate Twitter worldwide trends as they trend #HappyBirthdayTaehyung, #BornToVLoved, #HappyVDay and #HappyTaehyungDay to celebrate V's birthday.

Fans are also taking over taking over advertisements worldwide to celebrate.

HAPPY V-DAY 2019 JOINT SUPPORT

By V FAN UNION (with Winter StrawVerry)



🎆New York Times Square Billboard



🧸Date : 2019.12.30 ~ 12.31 (EST)



Happy Birthday & Happy New Year, our dear Taehyung~💜#태형 #BTSV #방탄소년단뷔 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/3CBkY0NBIk — Winter StrawVerry❄🍓 (@winterVerry1230) December 29, 2019

TAETAE BIRTHDAY SUPPORT PT3.



Lottery Young Plaza LED



12.29~12.30 pic.twitter.com/KPMnmuvw7o — ByMySide_KookV (@ByMySide_KookV) December 29, 2019

V birthday support project



•Full covered theme subway supporting project in Seoul metro line 3



Taetae subway is scheduled to depart tomorrow

Plz adjust your time if you want to take the subway#HappyVDay #taehyungday #v #taehyung @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/h63j2vMheB — HeartToHeart_KookV (@HeartToHeart_KV) December 24, 2019

Happy birthday, V!