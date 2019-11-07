9

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Netizens believe Heechul is taking care of Sulli's cat

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Heechul drew attention when viewers noticed a Sphinx cat in the background of his broadcast. 

On November 6, the entertainer was seen holding a live broadcast on YouTube to celebrate Super Junior's 14th anniversary when a Sphinx cat was seen peeking his face out into the broadcast. Curious fans asked where the cat was from, but Heechul only replied that "it's a secret."

Netizens are now saying that the cat used to belong to Sulli, noting that the two go way back. What do you think?

  1. Sulli
  2. Heechul
6 5,923 Share 90% Upvoted

2

LuluM551 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Heechul is a sweetheart

Share

1

Eleutherna244 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Heechul loves both Sully and animals. It wouldn't be surprising!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CL
CL reportedly parts ways with YG Entertainment
7 hours ago   98   64,968
IN2IT
IN2IT reveals MV teaser for 'Poisoning'
32 minutes ago   0   353
CL
CL reportedly parts ways with YG Entertainment
7 hours ago   98   64,968

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND