Netizens believe Heechul is taking care of Sulli's cat

Super Junior's Heechul drew attention when viewers noticed a Sphinx cat in the background of his broadcast.

On November 6, the entertainer was seen holding a live broadcast on YouTube to celebrate Super Junior's 14th anniversary when a Sphinx cat was seen peeking his face out into the broadcast. Curious fans asked where the cat was from, but Heechul only replied that "it's a secret."

Netizens are now saying that the cat used to belong to Sulli, noting that the two go way back. What do you think?

