BTS' RM bursts out laughing during a 'V Live' while explaining that he lost a total of 34 pairs of AirPods

BTS' RM made viewers laugh with his hilarious confession of losing things, especially expensive AirPods!

During a 'V Live' broadcast on December 14, the popular star laughed and stated: "Losing AirPods is a common occurrence for me. To all those AirPods popping up on my phone, are you doing well? Since this is my 34th pair, that means I bought 33 pairs before..."



He lost more than $5,000 worth of AirPods!

The issue has made many netizens laugh and has become a big of an issue that articles have been written about it. It seems like the lovable idol's ability to keep track of his belongings is not his forte! Check out the hilarious 'V Live' below.