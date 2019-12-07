Netizens wonder whether or not MAMAMOO's Solar wore her crewneck backward on purpose

Earlier this week, various K-Pop artists greeted fans at the airport both on their way to, and their way back, from the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' in Japan. One one those artists was MAMAMOO, and fans were eager to catch the ladies rocking fashionable airport styles once again!

However, when MAMAMOO returned to Korea after their '2019 MAMA' performance, fans noticed an oddity with member Solar's airport photos:

It turns out, she was wearing her crewneck backward! Many fans then quickly identified this particular crewneck as a familiar one - previously worn by Solar with the proper front side:

But this week, it seems that Solar wanted(?) to wear it backward! Now, netizens are tossing around opinions left and right, wondering if Solar actually meant to wear the crewneck backward as a unique fashion statement, or if she made a mistake that no one told her about!

Comments included, "I've done that before too, when I throw something one without thinking kekekeke. You realize it 100% when it feels like something's too tight at your neck kekekeke", "Hahaha so cute. Did she do it on accident kekeke", "Not sure if she did it on purpose or not but her expression says she has no idea, she's so bright and unsuspecting, waving to her fans kekekekeke", "The neck looks like it's a bit bothersome kekekeke, maybe she put it on in a hurry", as well as ones like "I think she wore it like that on purpose, like quirky fashion?", "I don't know if she realized it or not but hey, she looks so natural with it on kekekeke", "Ooohh I couldn't even tell it was backward at first, maybe it was on purpose!", and more.

What do you think?