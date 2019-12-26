B.O.Y rock denims and tattoos in a group teaser image for their 1st mini album

B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon and Soon Yoo Bin are rocking sexy, denim on denim styles matched with intricate neck tattoos for their first group teaser image, or '6AM version' teaser image.



B.O.Y will be releasing their first ever music release after choosing their new duo name this coming January 7 at 6 PM KST, titled 'Phase One: YOU'. The duo has yet to reveal more information about their upcoming 1st mini album, so you'll have to keep an eye out for more teasers coming soon.

Are you looking forward to B.O.Y's 1st mini album?