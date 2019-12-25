A Pink's Hayoung says she wants to transform little by little toward a sexy image

A Pink's Hayoung will appearing as a guest panelist on the upcoming episode of MBC every1's 'Korean Foreigner', where she opened up about her solo debut this past year.



Hayoung shared about her decision to go solo, "A Pink has always had a youthful and girlish image. I wanted to move away from that concept, so I tried out a sexy concept. But I didn't want to be too outright sexy from the start, so I plan on progressing the transformation little by little."

Hayoung then showcased a snippet of her solo title song "Don't Make Me Laugh" for the panelists and MCs, but afterward, some of the panelists couldn't help but note, "It's not really sexy. It's more 'cute'," making everyone laugh.

You can catch Hayoung's full guest appearance on MBC every1's 'Korean Foreigner' on December 25 at 8:30 PM KST!