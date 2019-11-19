Yoo Jae Suk says he feels like a financial fraudster after trying on glasses Jo Se Ho picked for him

Yoo Jae Suk is excited about the new glasses Jo Se Ho picked for him on 'You Quiz on the Block'.

The famous MC was seen on the November 19 broadcast of the show where the two hosts met an optometrist. Given the nature of his visitors, the optometrist stated that she always wanted to recommend different glasses frames to Yoo Jae Suk.

With the help of the optometrist, Jo Se Ho helped pick out a perfect pair of glasses for Yoo Jae Suk. However, Yoo Jae Suk was less than pleased stating: "I like my glasses because I think they suit my face."

After trying on Jo Se Ho's recommended glasses, Yoo Jae Suk stated that he feels like a con-artist/financial fraudster, eliciting laughter from the staff given how true the statement was.

Check out the segment below.

What do you think?