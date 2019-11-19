Kim Sarang's new Instagram update has netizens believing that she's ageless

Kim Sarang's newest Instagram update has netizens raving that she is absolutely ageless.

The 41-year-old actress recently made an Instagram update on November 14 showing off the star's beautiful natural beauty, making it hard for netizens to believe that the actress is that age.



Netizens have been raving about the actresses, beauty stating:

"She straight up looks like she's in her twenties."

"She's gorgeous beyond words."

"She's ageless."



"I don't understand how a person becomes beautiful."





What do you think of Kim Sarang's look?

