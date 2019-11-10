4

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

X1 and IZ*ONE labels get together discuss disbandment - CJ to make final decision soon

AKP STAFF

X1 and IZ*ONE labels have recently got together to discuss possible disbandment.

According to one of the labels, the general consensus seems to be that the groups can no longer promote. The label of an  IZ*ONE member said, "As the controversy around vote manipulation gets worse, the members are getting more and more anxious. We have calmed them down for now, but the general consensus was that we can no longer promote. It is also such a big situation socially, so we are looking closely at the event. The final decision is up to CJ ENM. Because the strong consensus is that we can no longer promote, a decision will be made soon regardless of the police investigations." X1 is so far carrying out overseas schedules as that were already set, but is expected to be unable to promote further.

Some of the labels are suggesting that the members that were part of the manipulation be eliminated and the group go on without them, but that could lead to misunderstandings, and the overriding opinion was that the group should be disbanded. The label of an X1 member said, "There is a flood of demands saying that the group is a manipulated one, and so are some of the members. In the course of the investigations, the worst situation may come where the name of the members who benefitted are revealed. We must stop promotions to block any more damage."

  1. IZ*ONE
  2. X1
2 3,585 Share 100% Upvoted

1

jjajangmyeon2328 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Sad that the situation has come to this but its currently the only way atm to try and protect the members, especially feel for the members who genuinely got into the group as well as fans of izone and x1 gotta be heartbreaking to read that your group can't promote anymore.

Share

0

nuvamoon-4 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

true. I want to see both groups disbanded before the month ends. It’s stop further damage to the members and gives them better chance at having clean career than staying in a group with “rigged” image for 5 years. And izone for 1.5 yeas. just disband and let justice prevail.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND