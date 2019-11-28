'Produce 101' production team faces another lawsuit for rigging the season 2 of the series

As all seasons of Mnet's 'Produce 101' undergo investigation for vote-rigging allegations, season 2 viewers have filed a lawsuit against the production team.

On November 28, a committee of 'Produce 101 season 2' viewers named the Truth Investigation Committee filed a case against the production team and label insiders to Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for fraud, interruption of a business and other charges. The committee stated "We demand justice in manipulating the public. As time goes by, allegations regarding earlier seasons of the series are likely to be neglected due to ongoing controversies of more recent seasons. We decided to take action before it's too late to seek legal remedies."

In a previous report earlier this month, Ahn Joon Young PD of Mnet's 'Produce' series has partially admitted to vote-rigging allegations on the first and second seasons of 'Produce 101'.



