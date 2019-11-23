Taeyeon singing 'Speechless' at the fan meeting has fans anticipate her official cover

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon singing Naomi Scott's 'Speechless' at the fan meeting has fans excited about the official cover of the song.



At the event, Taeyeon said she thought fans would love to listen to her version of 'Speechless' so she practiced it for a couple of days. She has shared she would have liked more time practicing the song but she is singing it now for the fans attending the event. Now, this short bit has fans anticipate her beautiful rendition of this famous song.

Check out the clip below and share your thoughts in the comments! Would you also like to see her official cover?



