Park Kyung's label announces plans to respond with a legal representative + wishes for truth behind chart rumors

On November 26, Park Kyung label Seven Seasons released an official statement to the press in response to entertainment companies who previously warned against the Block B member/solo artist.

Seven Seasons stated, "Regardless of the current flow of events, as the agency who represents Park Kyung, we have a responsibility to protect his name and his stance. As a result, in the case that Park Kyung becomes involved in any legal proceedings in the future, we plan to hire a legal representative in response."

The label added on, "As we stated in our previous statement, we apologize once again for causing discomfort to the artists whose names were mentioned in Park Kyung's original post, as well as those affiliated with the artists. We will diligently participate in any legal procedures which follow due to Park Kyung's mention of specific names, and we also plan to take full responsibility for the results. However, using this case as an example, we hope that the truth about the problematic nature of current music streaming charts and the numerous victims who suffered from such problems can be clearly uncovered. Additionally, we hope that this incident will bring about a healthy discussion centered around finding a practical solution to the fundamental problem at hand."

Back on November 24, Park Kyung wrote via his personal Twitter, "I want to try using 'sajaegi' like Vibe, Song Ha Ye, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Geun, Jang Duk Chul, and Hwang In Wook," seemingly accusing these artists of using the illegal method to rise to the top of music charts. Shortly afterward, the agencies of the artists mentioned above announced their plans to take legal action against Park Kyung.

