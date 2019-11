Girls' Generation's YoonA and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo will be hosting the '2019 Gayo Daejejeon'.



According to reports on November 26, YoonA and Cha Eun Woo will be acting as co-hosts for MBC's upcoming '2019 Gayo Daejejeon'. The Girls' Generation member has been hosting the event since 2015, and this is also Cha Eun Woo's second time as an MC after collaborating with YoonA for the '2017 Gayo Daejejeon'.



MBC's '2019 Gayo Daejejeon' is airing on December 31 KST.