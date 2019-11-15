NCT's Jaehyun wraps a present in teaser images for '4 LOVEs for Winter'

NCT's Jaehyun is wrapping a present in teaser images for '4 LOVEs for Winter'.



After a trailer video, Jaehyun is ready to gift a special someone a present wrapped in a red ribbon. As previously reported, SM Entertainment is reviving its 'Station' music project for winter as the '4 LOVEs for Winter' project. In Jaehyun's trailer film, you can catch the titles - "This Is Your Day", "Forever", "Coming Home" sung by NCT U, and finally, "White Winter".



Stay tuned for updates.

