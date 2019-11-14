NCT's Jaehyun stars in cozy teaser for SMTOWN's 2019 winter music project, '4 LOVEs for Winter'!

SM Entertainment will be reviving the label's unique music release project 'Station' with a new name - 'Station X'!

On November 15, SMTOWN unveiled a surprise trailer film announcing the return of 'Station X' as well as a winter music project series, '4 LOVEs for Winter'. In the trailer, NCT's Jaehyun wakes up to a quiet winter morning in a cozy home, decorated with a Christmas tree for the upcoming holidays.



As the first project of 'Station X', SMTOWN's '4 LOVEs for Winter' will consist of 4 brand new singles which deal with the theme of 'winter' and 'love'. In Jaehyun's trailer film, you can catch the titles - "This Is Your Day", "Forever", "Coming Home" sung by NCT U, and finally, "White Winter".



The first single of 'Station X' x '4 LOVEs for Winter' will be out this November 20! Which SM artists do you want to see participating in '4 LOVEs for Winter'?

