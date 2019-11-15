Girl's Day's Minah to reportedly make a comeback as solo artist

Girl's Day's Minah is reportedly making a comeback as a solo artist.



On November 15, reports revealed Minah is planning to release a new solo track for the first time in 2 years. After her last solo release "Other Way" in November of 2017, the Girl's Day member has been active as an actress, starring in dramas like 'My Absolute Boyfriend', 'Beautiful Gong Shim', 'The Miracle', and more.



She most recently sang "It Was Love" for the OST of 'My Absolute Boyfriend' this past June.



Stay tuned for updates on Minah's solo comeback.