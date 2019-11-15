Incredibly catchy remix of 'Jessica, Only Child, Illinois Chicago' scene from Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' goes viral

As Bong Joon Ho's reclaimed movie 'Parasite' takes to global theaters, some artists are taking a unique twist on the popular Korean movie.

Producer Exitpost has recently gone viral with his remix of some of the well-known dialogue from the movie from the scene below.

The resulting remix has now gone viral to be featured on MBC news and retweeted by the movie's main Twitter account! When asked what inspired the remix, Exitpost stated: "I remember seeing the jingle onscreen and thinking, hmm, that was really cute! I loved how the siblings had the line rehearsed and memorized. Later, I heard Bong Joon Ho talked about the scene and the idea to remix it sparked in my head. I'm really glad people are enjoying the remix."

Korean netizens have been reacting to the remix, stating:

"Wait why is this so good though?"

"What in the world is this LOL."

"The quality..."

