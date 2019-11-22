MAMAMOO win #1 + Performances from November 22nd 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, Cosmic Girls came back with "As You Wish", ASTRO returned with "Blue Flame", Golden Child made a comeback with "Wannabe", CIX came back with "Numb", Seven O'Clock made their comeback with "Midnight Sun", and Kwon In Ha returned with "Oneday".



As for the winners, Noeul and MAMAMOO were the nominees, and it was MAMAMOO who took the win with "HIP". Congratulations to MAMAMOO!



Other artists who performed include MAMAMOO, GOT7, VICTON, Nature, IN2IT, BVNDIT, 1Team, Dongkiz, Luri, South Club, and HYNN.



Check out the performances below!



