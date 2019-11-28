5

Posted by danisurst

Leeteuk and ITZY's Lia to MC the 2020 'Gaon Music Awards'

Super Junior's Leeteuk and ITZY's Lia will be the MCs for the 9th 'Gaon Music Awards'!

The award ceremony will be held on January 8 at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, where top performing artists on the Gaon Charts will be honored. While Leeteuk has worked as an MC for a number of different special events and programs, this will be Lia's first time hosting an award show, having previously shown her skills as a special MC during music programs and K-pop festivals.

Who do you want to see attend the 9th 'Gaon Music Awards'?

0

heretic1705
20 minutes ago

Itzy Lia !!!

-1

Mei_Matsumoto
18 minutes ago

Hope the creep doesn’t slide into her DMs.

