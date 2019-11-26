0

AOA's Seolhyun thinks her face is amusing?

AOA's Seolhyun says she thinks her face is amusing.

During filming for the November 26th episode of 'Idol Room', hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn revealed Seolhyun described her face as "good-looking" and "amusing." She responded frankly, "I called it good-looking because it is," and "It means that it's fun to look at my face," explaining her comments about her own looks.

The hosts then asked her, "Would you want a face with all the best parts of your members' faces or would you want to keep your own face?" Seolhyun said confidently, "I'd still want my own face."

AOA's sixth mini album 'New Moon' is dropping tonight on November 26 KST.

