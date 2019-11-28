Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for November 17 to November 23

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from November 17 to November 23 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. IU - "Blueming" - 64,133,366 Points

2. IU - "Love Poem" - 52,417,406 Points

3. Noel - "Late Night" - 50,960,308 Points

4. Vibe - "Call Me Back" - 40,560,655 Points

5. IU - "Above The Time" - 38,995,917 Points

6. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 38,855,268 Points

7. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 35,137,847 Points

8. IU - "unlucky" - 33,471,306 Points

9. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 29,974,845 Points

10. IU - "The Visitor"- 28,587,451 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. IU - 'Love poem'

2. ASTRO - 'BLUE FLAME'

3. Cosmic Girls - 'As You Wish'

4. CIX - 'Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place'

5. WayV - 'Take Over The Moon'

6. MAMAMOO - 'reality in BLACK'

7. VICTON - 'Nostalgia'

8. Golden Child - '[Re-boot]'

9. Lee Jin Hyuk - 'S.O.L'

10. AB6IX - '6IXENSE'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

5. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"



7. Song Haye - "Another Love"

8. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

9. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later"

10. Noel - "Late Night"



Source: Gaon

