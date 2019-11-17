Former Brave Girls member Yejin shares why she left the group

Former Brave Girls member Yejin revealed why she left the group during her live stream.

In the video, she says "There were a lot of reasons why I left the group but I felt my life was at stake and that ultimately triggered me to leave. When we were on our way to work, I spotted our recently hired road manager playing a mobile game on his phone while driving in the rain. I have inserted the clip here. As far as I know, he quit his job as a manager now so I hope this doesn't cause any problem. I'm just sharing my experience in hopes that others don't get harmed by managers like him. The other day he was driving with his feet up on the dashboard. We were on a high way. "

She continued, "I told my parents that I was so scared for my life, and they notified my label. The label responded with 'It's none of your business.' So my parents and I agreed to leave the group. No parents would turn a blind eye to their daughter's life being threatened at work."