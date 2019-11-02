Former 14U member Hyunwoong apologizes for causing concerns, shows appreciation for supportive comments

Some time after causing fans severe concerns due to a troubling Instagram post on November 1, former 14U member Hyunwoong has returned to his SNS with a sincere letter of apology.

Hyungwoong wrote, "I'm so sorry for causing everyone to worry. To be honest, I always struggled with a growing feeling of emptiness at night, and it must have grown larger and larger without me noticing. Reading through each of the comments really gave me strength, and I came to the huge realization that I should never think like that again, ever. I will never worry you all in such a way again, I'll continue to laugh and show everyone a carefree Kim Hyunwoong. I'm truly sorry for all of the concerns I caused; I'm sorry to my family, my friends, my members, the fans. I will make sure that something like this never happens again, I'm very sorry..."

We'll be cheering you on, Hyunwoong!