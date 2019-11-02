ATEEZ drop mysterious MV teaser for Japanese debut title track 'Utopia'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ will be making their Japanese debut soon, with the release of their 1st album 'Treasure EP. EXTRA: Shift The Map'!

Set for release this December 4, ATEEZ's 'Treasure EP. EXTRA: Shift The Map' will be available in 3 unique versions - Type A which includes a CD + DVD, Type Z which includes a CD only, and an ATINY edition, only available for official fanclub members.

The album contains a total of 11 tracks including ATEEZ's debut title track "Utopia" (Japanese ver.), as well as "Aurora" (Japanese ver.), and several unique remixes of their Korean discography. Check out the mysterious MV teaser for ATEEZ's Japanese version of "Utopia", above!

