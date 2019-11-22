3

Actor Jung Hae In opens up about his younger days and personality

Actor Jung Hae In opened up about his younger days and personality.

On the November 22nd episode of KBS's 'Entertainment Weekly', Jung Hae In discussed the rebellious character he plays in the upcoming movie 'Start'. He expressed, "It's a different image than I've shown in the past. At first, I worried if it wouldn't be awkward for people, but I pulled out a different side from inside of me."

When asked what kind of student he was during his high school days, the actor said, "I was not bold, and I was an introverted kind of person."  

'Start' opens in theaters in December. In other news, Jung Hae In's travel reality show 'Jung Hae In's Walk and See' is premiering via KBS on November 26 KST.  

