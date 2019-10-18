7

3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

P-Nation confirms HyunA & Dawn (formerly E'Dawn) will release new music simultaneously next month

On October 18, P-Nation revealed, "HyunA and Dawn will both release new albums simultaneously on November 5." 

This will mark HyunA's first comeback as a solo artist after her departure from Cube Entertainment. Dawn, formerly known as E'Dawn, will be making his official debut as a solo artist, also after his departure from Cube Entertainment as well as his stage name change. 

P-Nation also added, "You'll want to look forward to what genre of music and what concept HyunA and Dawn will greet fans, as they are busy preparing for new beginnings." 

TheMooseLordLee136 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

YESSSSSSSSS

ilovekingjunhui16 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

i like just 'Dawn' by itself

cant wait to hear the new music!

