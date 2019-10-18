P-Nation confirms HyunA & Dawn (formerly E'Dawn) will release new music simultaneously next month

On October 18, P-Nation revealed, "HyunA and Dawn will both release new albums simultaneously on November 5."





This will mark HyunA's first comeback as a solo artist after her departure from Cube Entertainment. Dawn, formerly known as E'Dawn, will be making his official debut as a solo artist, also after his departure from Cube Entertainment as well as his stage name change.

P-Nation also added, "You'll want to look forward to what genre of music and what concept HyunA and Dawn will greet fans, as they are busy preparing for new beginnings."

