Former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Roa, Yuha, & Rena reportedly debuting together again under new agency

According to an exclusive report on October 18, former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Roa, Yuha, and Rena (Yebin) are gearing up to debut together again.

Earlier this year, Pledis Entertainment officially confirmed PRISTIN's disbandment, just 2 years after their debut. Several members chose to part ways with Pledis Entertainment after the group's disbandment, seeking out new agencies. Eunwoo, Roa, Yuha, and Rena have reportedly signed on with a new agency together, aiming to debut in a group some time this November.

The girls have already wrapped up their debut jacket photoshoot and MV filming, according to the exclusive report, in preparation for their debut team which also include new members outside of PRISTIN. Stay tuned for updates.



