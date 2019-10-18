5

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Roa, Yuha, & Rena reportedly debuting together again under new agency

AKP STAFF

According to an exclusive report on October 18, former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Roa, Yuha, and Rena (Yebin) are gearing up to debut together again. 

Earlier this year, Pledis Entertainment officially confirmed PRISTIN's disbandment, just 2 years after their debut. Several members chose to part ways with Pledis Entertainment after the group's disbandment, seeking out new agencies. Eunwoo, Roa, Yuha, and Rena have reportedly signed on with a new agency together, aiming to debut in a group some time this November. 

The girls have already wrapped up their debut jacket photoshoot and MV filming, according to the exclusive report, in preparation for their debut team which also include new members outside of PRISTIN. Stay tuned for updates.

  1. PRISTIN
3 3,571 Share 83% Upvoted

1

TheMooseLordLee137 pts 32 minutes ago 1
32 minutes ago

Ohhhhhh, it’s a shame that it was just a rumour though about all the girls debuting together but still, I have high hopes.

Share

1 more reply

0

jokerfish564 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

they'll prob go by their real names, or get new stage names...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND