TWICE's Jungyeon takes part in her first ever, chic solo pictorial for 'Marie Claire'

TWICE's Jungyeon will be featured in her first ever solo pictorial and interview for the November issue of 'Marie Claire'.

The chic, charismatic pictorial showed Jungyeon's modern side with completely monotone pieces in black, white, beige, and denim. Jungyeon's simple and honest image matched perfectly with the minimal mood of the shoot, even her rare, long hairstyle.



In her interview, Jungyeon opened up about her dorm habits, as well as her bucket list. Regarding her one habit that she does not want to change, she said, "The habit of cleaning and organizing. I tend to clean and organize a little too meticulously, whether its in the dorm or in the waiting rooms. I especially feel that TWICE's waiting room, where many people come and go, represents the group in a way. Which is why I do not mind even if I'm the only one cleaning. I just say, 'I just want to clean up as soon as possible and feel comfortable'."



Jungyeon also shared about her personal bucket list, with, "I want to fill up my bucket list. I've crossed off one thing so far - bungee jumping. Another one is to go to the beach in a bikini. I've never traveled alone and I'm scared to do so, so I want to have more confidence. When I tell my members about it, they say, 'It's not like you're going to a nude beach. I can go to the beach in my bikini right now,' but I just don't have the confidence to do it."

You can find Jungyeon's full interview and pictorial via 'Marie Claire's official website, here.