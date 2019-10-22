The late Sulli confirmed to have finished filming one short-film for Netflix's 'Persona 2'

On October 23, production company Mystic Story of Netflix's short-film series 'Persona 2' responded to reports that 'Persona 2' was the late singer/actress Sulli's final production before her passing.

Mystic Story stated, "It's true that Sulli completed filming one short-film for 'Persona 2'. We have yet to come to a decision regarding if this short-film will be released, or if 'Persona 2' will continue production. We will notify you as soon as we reach an internal decision."

Meanwhile, the 'Persona' series deals with a unique format where five different film directors create five unique pieces, inspired by and centered around one actor/actress. The first of the series premiered back in 2018, starring singer/actress IU.

The late singer/actress Sulli was cast earlier this year as the central star of 'Persona 2'; however, she passed away back on October 14 after completing only one short-film of five.

