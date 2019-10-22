9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

The late Sulli confirmed to have finished filming one short-film for Netflix's 'Persona 2'

On October 23, production company Mystic Story of Netflix's short-film series 'Persona 2' responded to reports that 'Persona 2' was the late singer/actress Sulli's final production before her passing. 

Mystic Story stated, "It's true that Sulli completed filming one short-film for 'Persona 2'. We have yet to come to a decision regarding if this short-film will be released, or if 'Persona 2' will continue production. We will notify you as soon as we reach an internal decision." 

Meanwhile, the 'Persona' series deals with a unique format where five different film directors create five unique pieces, inspired by and centered around one actor/actress. The first of the series premiered back in 2018, starring singer/actress IU

The late singer/actress Sulli was cast earlier this year as the central star of 'Persona 2'; however, she passed away back on October 14 after completing only one short-film of five. 

kingsejung-242 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I hope we can see for last time our late Sulli in this series

