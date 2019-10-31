Seven O'clock share next wintry individual teasers of Andy & 2Soul for 'White Night'

Seven O'clock have wrapped up their first round of individual member teaser images for their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'White Night'!



The group's final two members up to share a set of moody, wintry images are Andy and 2Soul. On one side, the two Seven O'clock members can be seen sitting idly in a realistic universe, surrounded by an overall green color palette. On the other side, the two members seem to exist in a more dreamlike universe, taking on an overall purplish color tone.



What do you think of Seven O'clock's comeback teaser photos so far? The group's 3rd mini album 'White Night' is set for release this November 12 at 6 PM KST.

