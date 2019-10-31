EXID's Hani & Hwang Seung Un in talks to star as leads of new MBC drama 'XX'

According to reports on November 1, EXID's Hani and rising actress Hwang Seung Un are currently in talks to star as the female leads of a new MBC web drama, titled 'XX'.

Expected to be produced by hit web drama platform 'Playlist' in partnership with MBC, 'XX' will deal with the story of a bartender who helps customers resolve their romantic problems at a secret speakeasy spot. The drama will likely air online as well as on MBC during the late Friday evening time slot, some time early next year.

Do you want to see Hani and Hwang Seung Un in upcoming drama 'XX'?





[UPDATE] 'Playlist' has since confirmed Hani and Hwang Seung Un's casting in their newest production 'XX', alongside rookie actor Lee Jong Won. The drama will begin filming this November 13, and air in January of 2020.

