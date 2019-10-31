'Give Me a Meal' to record special anniversary episode in Hawaii

The cast and staff of JTBC's 'Give Me a Meal' will be visiting Hawaii for a special anniversary episode!

'Give Me a Meal' will be celebrating its 3rd anniversary since launch soon, and in order to celebrate, it seems that the show's MCs Kang Ho Dong and Lee Kyung Kyu will be visiting Hawaii in order to find two special families willing to share a meal with them.

The cast and crew's specific departure or recording date have yet to be decided. The anniversary episode will air some time in mid-December.

