Lovelyz's Kei confesses she has no alcohol tolerance + expresses her love for milk instead

In light of her recent solo debut with 'Over and Over', Lovelyz's Kei (Kim Ji Yeon) sat down for a casual interview, where she chatted about the love of her life - food!

Well-known for always asking her fans as soon as she sees them, "Did you eat?", Kei revealed, "Isn't eating the happiest time of the day for anyone? I'm curious about what everyone ate that day. And if you ask whoever you meet, 'Did you eat?', then you can continue a conversation. After all, we're all working hard so we can eat and live. Eating well is the most important!".

However, due to her solo debut preparations, Kei shared that she has not been able to eat her favorite food of all time - jokbal (braised pig trotters). "I wanted to look more mature for this album, which meant trying to move away from my 'round cheek' image, so I've been holding back on jokbal. It's so hard! I've been watching what I eat diligently, but jokbal is the hardest to stay away from. My mom said she'd get me some as soon as I finish promotions!" the idol stated.



Finally, Kei shared her very special way of enjoying jokbal, with, "I eat jokbal with milk! The [Lovelyz] members like to drink but I can't tolerate it. Even if I drink one shot, I fall asleep. Usually, I accompany them for dinner and let them go off without me for the second round. I don't think alcohol tastes very good anyway. Instead, I love milk. Try eating jokbal with milk, it tastes good!"



Are you willing to try Kei's recommendation: jokbal + milk?