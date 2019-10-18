Eric Nam to return with a new single at the end of this month

[UPDATE] According to reports on October 18, Eric Nam will be releasing a new single this coming October 30, potentially a pre-release for his long-hinted new album.

This will mark Eric Nam's first music release in approximately 5 months. Furthermore, the singer will reportedly perform his new single live for the first time ever during his appearance at the 'Grand Mint Festival 2019'.

Earlier, Eric Nam also hinted at his comeback via SNS, revealing, "Music video is shot. #Ericnam album coming so so soon."

