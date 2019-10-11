Project group 1THE9 drops dark individual teaser photos + tracklist for comeback mini album 'Blah Blah'

Project group 1THE9 has dropped dark individual teaser photos of Lee Seung Hwan, Kim Tae Woo, and Yoo Yong Ha for their upcoming comeback mini album 'Blah Blah'!

Each member seems to be illuminated with a dim, neon light in different colors, with Lee Seung Hwa under a pink light, Kim Tae Woo under a dark turquoise, and Yoo Yong Ha under a chic orange.

In addition, 1THE9 have dropped the full tracklist for their 2nd mini album 'Blah Blah' - set to contain a total of 5 brand new songs as well as the instrumental version of their title track "Blah". Look out for more of the 1THE9 members' teaser images coming soon, before their comeback on October 17 at 6 PM KST!