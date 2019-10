Back on October 1, H1GHR MUSIC producer Woogie Park shared a teaser photo via his Instagram, featuring MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa!

In the photo, Woogie and Hwa Sa can be seen focussed over a set of computers, hinting at a potential collaboration in the works! Previously, producer Woogie worked with Hwa Sa and AOMG's LOCO for their hit collaboration track "Don't".



Stay tuned for more details on Woogie x Hwa Sa's potential collaboration!